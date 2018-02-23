Live Feed
Yazidi survivor won't return to Iraq for fear of new 'genocide'
AFP
Farida Abbas Khalaf, one of thousands of Yazidi women abducted, raped and brutalised by Islamic State group fighters, says the jihadists' departure has not made it safe to return to Iraq. "Everything is still the same. The same people who joined (IS) are still in those neighbourhoods. How can we return and trust them again?" Khalaf said in an interview with AFP this week. "Who will guarantee that genocide will not happen again, by perpetrators using another name?" she asked, speaking through a translator. Khalaf was 18 when IS fighters arrived in her once peaceful village of Kocho in Iraq's northern Sinjar region on August 3,...
Dutch MPs recognise Armenian 'genocide'
AFP
Dutch lawmakers Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favour of recognising the early 1900s massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as "genocide", in a move likely to worsen already-strained ties with Turkey. "The motion is accepted," parliamentary speaker Khadija Arib announced after the lower house voted 142 to 3 in favour of the proposal "that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide". It also agreed to send a cabinet representative to Yerevan in April for the commemorations of the killings and every five years afterwards. Armenians have long sought international recognition for the 1915-1917 killings...
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Dutch MPs' recognising Armenian 'genocide'
AFP
Turkey responded firmly on Thursday to the recognition by Dutch lawmakers of the early 1900s massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as "genocide", a term Ankara has long rejected for describing the mass killings. "We strongly condemn the decision taken today by the chamber of deputies of the Netherlands to recognise as genocide the events of 1915," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement. Armenians have long sought international recognition for the 1915-1917 killings in the Ottoman era as genocide, which they say left some 1.5 million of their people dead. But Turkey -- the Ottoman Empire's successor state -- argues...
Dutch MPs set to recognise Armenian 'genocide'
AFP
The Dutch parliament is set to adopt a motion Thursday formally recognising the 1915 massacres in Armenia as "genocide", in a vote likely to ratchet up already strained relations with Turkey. The Christian Union (CU) party, a conservative junior coalition partner in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party government, "will propose two motions to the lower house with the support of the coalition parties," CU MP Joel Voordewind said. The first motion proposes "that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide," Voordewind told AFP. The second motion will ask the cabinet "to send a representative to Yerevan on April...
Syria, Russia pound rebel enclave, put clinic out of service
AFP
Syrian and Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave have killed more than 100 civilians for the second straight day and put another hospital out of service. In a major development in Syria's complex seven-year war, Damascus also sent pro-regime fighters to the northern Afrin region, where they came under fire by Turkish forces attacking the Kurdish-controlled enclave. On the outskirts of Damascus, air strikes, rockets and artillery fire have been battering the Eastern Ghouta enclave in apparent preparation for a government ground assault. At least 250 civilians have been killed since the escalation began on...
Charities condemn 'abhorrent' Syria enclave bloodshed
AFP
Humanitarian groups around the world expressed their outrage on Tuesday after Syrian regime air strikes left more than 200 civilians dead in three days in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta. Here are some of their reactions: - 'No words' - The bloodshed prompted the UN children's agency UNICEF to issue a blank statement. "No words will do justice to the children killed, their mothers, their fathers and their loved ones," UNICEF's Geert Cappelaere said in a footnote. "We no longer have the words to describe children's suffering and our outrage. Do those inflicting the suffering still have words to justify...
Kosovo celebrates 10 years since declaring independence
AFP
Security forces will march Sunday through the capital of Kosovo as it celebrates a decade since declaring independence, a moment of pride for its ethnic Albanian majority although sovereignty remains fiercely contested by Serbia. The parade is part of a weekend of festivities and comes a day after Pristina-born British pop star Rita Ora headlined a concert for thousands of Kosovars who packed the main square of the capital covered in the blue and yellow colours of the flag. "It's been a long journey to get to this point and I think it's just a start of an ongoing incredible journey for our country," the 27-year-old told reporters after flying in...
'I fear for my life': Philippine lawyer behind Duterte probe
AFP
Philippine lawyer Jude Sabio felt it was his duty to bring President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs to the attention of international war crimes prosecutors, but now that a probe into the killings is under way, he fears he too has become a target. Sabio, who describes himself as penniless and on the run, said he had received death threats from Duterte supporters on social media after filing a petition with the Hague-based International Criminal Court in April last year. "I'm in a state of constant paranoia because I fear for my life," Sabio, 51, told AFP in an interview. "It could be very possible that a bullet will hit me."...
Kosovo celebrates 10 years since splitting from Serbia
AFP
Kosovo on Saturday celebrates 10 years since it declared independence, a moment of pride for its ethnic Albanian majority, although sovereignty remains fiercely contested by Serbia. The capital Pristina is covered in the blue-and-yellow Kosovan flag for a weekend of festivities, with Kosovo-born British pop star Rita Ora due to headline a concert in the main square on Saturday night. A decade after a war between Kosovo's ethnic Albanian rebels and Serbian troops left 13,000 people dead -- most of them Albanians -- the Kosovan parliament declared independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. "It was the happiest moment for all of us...
Canada announces sanctions against Myanmar general
AFP
Canada announced targeted sanctions on Friday against a Myanmar general who led an army crackdown that forced almost 700,000 Muslim Rohingya refugees to flee to Bangladesh. The action follows United States sanctions levelled against Major-General Maung Maung Soe in December. In a statement, Ottawa said the general played a "significant role... in human rights violations against the Rohingya in Myanmar and in the violence and persecution that has forced more than 688,000 Rohingya to flee their country." "Canada will not stand by silently as crimes against humanity are committed against the Rohingya," said Foreign Affairs Minister...
Kosovo's guerrilla 'heroes' fear war crimes court
AFP
In Kosovo, the guerrillas who fought for independence from Serbia a decade ago are revered as heroes. However, with the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence declaration on February 17, they fear a new international court is preparing to indict them for war crimes. Kosovo's war veterans association boasts 40,000 members, although the actual numbers who battled Serbian forces during the 1998-99 conflict were undoubtedly lower. But they wield considerable political clout, with streets and squares named after their fallen comrades across the territory, whose independence has been recognised by more than 110 countries, but not by...
Protesters face 'zero tolerance' in Chad as 17 sentenced
AFP
"Fear rules over the city," said Mahamat, a resident of the Chadian capital N'Djamena for more than 40 years who did not dare to reveal his real name. "Although people are frustrated, they don't want to be arrested, kidnapped or tortured." In Chad, a large partly-desert nation straddling north and central Africa, taking discontent to the streets is a dangerous game under the stern rule of President Idriss Deby, in power for 27 years. Early in January, a public sector strike over pay and conditions garnered some backing, but once trade unions, students and the political opposition urged people to demonstrate against "bad governance",...